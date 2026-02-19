Duncomb puts up 24, Winthrop downs South Carolina Upstate 68-64

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Logan Duncomb’s 24 points helped Winthrop defeat South Carolina Upstate 68-64 on Thursday. Duncomb had…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Logan Duncomb’s 24 points helped Winthrop defeat South Carolina Upstate 68-64 on Thursday.

Duncomb had 16 rebounds for the Eagles (20-8, 12-1 Big South Conference). Kody Clouet scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. It was the 12th straight victory for the Eagles.

Carmelo Adkins led the Spartans (11-17, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Karmani Gregory added 18 points and two steals for South Carolina Upstate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

