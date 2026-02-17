Drake hosts House and Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-15, 6-10 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-16, 6-11 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-15, 6-10 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-16, 6-11 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits Drake after Quel’Ron House scored 26 points in Southern Illinois’ 70-60 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-9 in home games. Drake scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Salukis have gone 6-10 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Drake makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Southern Illinois averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Drake allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Quinn is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Eli Shetlar is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Drew Steffe averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. House is averaging 13.4 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Salukis: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

