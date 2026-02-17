DePaul visits Providence after Nelson’s 21-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (6-21, 3-13 Big East) at Providence Friars (13-14, 6-10 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (6-21, 3-13 Big East) at Providence Friars (13-14, 6-10 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits Providence after Natiah Nelson scored 21 points in DePaul’s 96-72 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Friars have gone 10-6 in home games. Providence is 4-12 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Demons are 3-13 in conference play. DePaul is fourth in the Big East with 16.4 assists per game led by Katie Novik averaging 3.6.

Providence scores 60.3 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 73.6 DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 63.0 points per game, equal to what Providence allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teneisia Brown is averaging 10.1 points and six rebounds for the Friars. Sophi Hall is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Novik is averaging 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Demons. Devin Hagemann is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

