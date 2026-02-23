Daniel and the Tulane Green Wave visit conference foe Tulsa

Tulane Green Wave (10-16, 5-9 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (17-9, 9-5 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulane Green Wave (10-16, 5-9 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (17-9, 9-5 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on Tulsa in AAC action Tuesday.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 11-2 in home games. Tulsa is eighth in the AAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Dora Toman averaging 2.9.

The Green Wave have gone 5-9 against AAC opponents. Tulane has a 2-13 record against opponents over .500.

Tulsa’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Tulane allows. Tulane averages 66.3 points per game, 0.9 more than the 65.4 Tulsa allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Tulsa won the last matchup 76-73 on Jan. 7. Hannah Riddick scored 22 points points to help lead the Golden Hurricane to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mady Cartwright averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Riddick is averaging 15.2 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kanija Daniel is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave. Mecailin Marshall is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.