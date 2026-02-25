CSU Northridge visits Wynn and UC Irvine

CSU Northridge Matadors (9-16, 5-11 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (23-4, 14-2 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (9-16, 5-11 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (23-4, 14-2 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine takes on CSU Northridge after Jada Wynn scored 20 points in UC Irvine’s 70-68 win over the UCSD Tritons.

The Anteaters have gone 13-1 at home. UC Irvine averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 18-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Matadors are 5-11 in conference play. CSU Northridge is 1-1 in one-possession games.

UC Irvine averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.2 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UC Irvine allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UC Irvine won the last meeting 72-46 on Dec. 6. Hunter Hernandez scored 31 points points to help lead the Anteaters to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynn averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Hernandez is averaging 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rita Nazario is shooting 39.2% and averaging 10.6 points for the Matadors. Jite Gbemuotor is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Matadors: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.