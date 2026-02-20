Colorado hosts Oklahoma State following Fallah’s 21-point performance

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-10, 4-9 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-10, 4-9 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (14-12, 4-9 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces Colorado after Parsa Fallah scored 21 points in Oklahoma State’s 81-69 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Buffaloes are 11-4 on their home court. Colorado is ninth in the Big 12 with 15.5 assists per game led by Barrington Hargress averaging 4.3.

The Cowboys have gone 4-9 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Colorado scores 80.0 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 81.3 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State scores 5.6 more points per game (84.1) than Colorado allows (78.5).

The Buffaloes and Cowboys meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is shooting 49.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Buffaloes. Hargress is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Roy is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cowboys. Fallah is averaging 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.