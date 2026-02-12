Collins and the Pennsylvania Quakers visit conference foe Cornell

Pennsylvania Quakers (13-8, 3-5 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (8-13, 3-5 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Pennsylvania Quakers (13-8, 3-5 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (8-13, 3-5 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emily Pape and Cornell host Katie Collins and Pennsylvania in Ivy League play.

The Big Red are 2-7 in home games. Cornell has a 4-10 record against teams over .500.

The Quakers have gone 3-5 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania averages 64.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Cornell’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Cornell has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The Big Red and Quakers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Kaus is scoring 11.7 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Big Red. Pape is averaging 11.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the last 10 games.

Collins is averaging 12.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Quakers. Mataya Gayle is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

