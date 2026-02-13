Coastal Carolina faces Georgia Southern after Grady’s 22-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-14, 5-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (18-6, 11-2 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-14, 5-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (18-6, 11-2 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces Georgia Southern after Tessa Grady scored 22 points in Coastal Carolina’s 69-62 victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Eagles have gone 11-1 in home games. Georgia Southern is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 73.7 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Chanticleers have gone 5-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is sixth in the Sun Belt allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

Georgia Southern scores 73.7 points, 7.6 more per game than the 66.1 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Garrett is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Eagles. Kishyah Anderson is averaging 15.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Kristin Williams is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 13.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals. Grady is averaging 17 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

