Chitikoudis scores 20 and Robert Morris downs Oakland 93-69

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Nikolaos Chitikoudis’ 20 points helped Robert Morris defeat Oakland 93-69 on Sunday. Chitikoudis also contributed…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Nikolaos Chitikoudis’ 20 points helped Robert Morris defeat Oakland 93-69 on Sunday.

Chitikoudis also contributed 13 rebounds and five assists for the Colonials (18-10, 10-7 Horizon League). DeSean Goode scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds. Ryan Prather Jr. shot 6 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Ziare Wells finished with 19 points and three steals for the Golden Grizzlies (14-13, 10-6). Brody Robinson added 16 points and seven assists for Oakland. Michael Houge also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.