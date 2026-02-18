Chattanooga takes on Mercer following Frison’s 20-point outing

Chattanooga Mocs (10-17, 4-10 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (17-10, 9-5 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Chattanooga Mocs (10-17, 4-10 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (17-10, 9-5 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces Mercer after Jordan Frison scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 81-76 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bears are 12-0 on their home court. Mercer has a 7-7 record against teams over .500.

The Mocs are 4-10 in SoCon play. Chattanooga has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mercer averages 82.9 points, 9.0 more per game than the 73.9 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 74.7 points per game, 0.4 more than the 74.3 Mercer allows to opponents.

The Bears and Mocs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baraka Okojie is averaging 19.4 points and 5.5 assists for the Bears. Armani Mighty is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Brennan Watkins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Frison is averaging 15.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Mocs: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

