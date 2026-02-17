Chambers leads Southern Utah against Tarleton State after 23-point showing

Tarleton State Texans (12-12, 6-7 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-8, 9-4 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Tarleton State Texans (12-12, 6-7 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-8, 9-4 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on Tarleton State after Sierra Chambers scored 23 points in Southern Utah’s 78-67 victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Thunderbirds have gone 10-1 in home games. Southern Utah is the WAC leader with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Ava Uhrich averaging 9.8.

The Texans are 6-7 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State scores 65.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Southern Utah averages 71.8 points, 7.6 more per game than the 64.2 Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 65.9 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 67.2 Southern Utah allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devyn Kiernan is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 7.4 points. Brooklyn Fely is averaging 15.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Gia Adams is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

