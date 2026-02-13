Cal Baptist takes on Utah Tech following Daniels’ 32-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (19-6, 9-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (15-11, 8-4 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (19-6, 9-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (15-11, 8-4 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Utah Tech after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 32 points in Cal Baptist’s 83-66 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers are 9-2 on their home court. Utah Tech has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers have gone 9-3 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist is the WAC leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Thomas Ndong averaging 7.2.

Utah Tech makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Cal Baptist averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Utah Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Potter is averaging 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noah Bolanga is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daniels is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

