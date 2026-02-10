Brown leads UNLV against Wyoming after 21-point showing

Wyoming Cowgirls (8-15, 5-9 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (16-7, 11-2 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowgirls (8-15, 5-9 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (16-7, 11-2 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on Wyoming after Shelbee Brown scored 21 points in UNLV’s 71-60 victory over the Utah State Aggies.

The Lady Rebels have gone 9-2 at home. UNLV is 6-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Cowgirls have gone 5-9 against MWC opponents. Wyoming averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when winning the turnover battle.

UNLV averages 68.0 points, 7.0 more per game than the 61.0 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UNLV allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadow Roland is averaging 13.2 points, nine rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Lady Rebels. Brown is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Malene Pedersen is averaging 16.6 points for the Cowgirls. Jane Rumpf is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Rebels: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Cowgirls: 4-6, averaging 55.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

