Boston University takes on Army, looks to stop 4-game slide

Army Black Knights (18-5, 9-3 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (7-16, 3-9 Patriot)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University looks to end its four-game skid when the Terriers play Army.

The Terriers have gone 3-7 at home. Boston University has a 2-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Black Knights are 9-3 against Patriot opponents. Army ranks fourth in the Patriot with 29.9 rebounds per game led by Kya Smith averaging 9.7.

Boston University averages 55.9 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 55.7 Army allows. Army averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Boston University gives up.

The Terriers and Black Knights face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anete Adler is averaging 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Terriers. Anastasiia Semenova is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Smith is averaging 13.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 55.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 60.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

