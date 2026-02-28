Blakes leads No. 5 Vanderbilt against Tennessee after 35-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (26-3, 12-3 SEC) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-11, 8-7 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (26-3, 12-3 SEC) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-11, 8-7 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Vanderbilt visits Tennessee after Mikayla Blakes scored 35 points in Vanderbilt’s 85-60 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Lady Volunteers are 9-3 in home games. Tennessee is 163rd in college basketball averaging 9.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 31.1% from deep. Nya Robertson leads the team averaging 2.0 makes while shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

The Commodores are 12-3 in conference matchups. Vanderbilt ranks 15th in college basketball averaging 9.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.5% from deep. Justine Pissott leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 44.2% from 3-point range.

Tennessee averages 77.4 points, 13.1 more per game than the 64.3 Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 16.3 more points per game (84.8) than Tennessee allows to opponents (68.5).

The Lady Volunteers and Commodores match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talaysia Cooper is averaging 15.8 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals for the Lady Volunteers. Janiah Barker is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sacha Washington is averaging 10.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Commodores. Blakes is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Volunteers: 2-8, averaging 74.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Commodores: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

