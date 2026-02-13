Bethune-Cookman Wildcats face the Alcorn State Braves, seek 9th straight win

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (13-11, 10-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-18, 4-7 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (13-11, 10-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-18, 4-7 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman is looking to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Wildcats take on Alcorn State.

The Braves have gone 2-2 in home games. Alcorn State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 10-1 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman ranks second in the SWAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Doctor Bradley averaging 5.9.

Alcorn State is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Alcorn State allows.

The Braves and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tycen McDaniels is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Braves. Shane Lancaster is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ariel Bland is averaging 3.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jakobi Heady is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

