Bethune-Cookman visits Ruffin and Jackson State

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (13-12, 10-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (8-17, 7-5 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces Bethune-Cookman after Daeshun Ruffin scored 25 points in Jackson State’s 80-60 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Tigers are 4-3 on their home court. Jackson State is 3-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 10-2 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Jackson State averages 69.4 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 76.9 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Jackson State gives up.

The Tigers and Wildcats match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruffin is shooting 44.5% and averaging 23.4 points for the Tigers. Dorian McMillian is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jakobi Heady is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wildcats. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

