Berry and the Kennesaw State Owls visit conference foe Middle Tennessee

Kennesaw State Owls (12-11, 5-7 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-11, 8-4 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Kennesaw State Owls (12-11, 5-7 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-11, 8-4 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State faces Middle Tennessee in CUSA action Saturday.

The Blue Raiders are 7-4 in home games. Middle Tennessee is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

The Owls are 5-7 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is fourth in the CUSA with 13.0 assists per game led by Kailyn Fields averaging 4.4.

Middle Tennessee averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Middle Tennessee allows.

The Blue Raiders and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Contreras is averaging 13 points for the Blue Raiders. Blair Baugus is averaging 11.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games.

Keyarah Berry is averaging 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Owls. Fields is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.