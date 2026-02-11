Berry and the Kennesaw State Owls take on conference foe Western Kentucky

Kennesaw State Owls (11-11, 4-7 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-17, 1-10 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 12 p.m.…

Kennesaw State Owls (11-11, 4-7 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-17, 1-10 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keyarah Berry and Kennesaw State visit Zsofia Telegdy and Western Kentucky in CUSA action Thursday.

The Lady Toppers are 3-6 in home games. Western Kentucky is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls have gone 4-7 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is fifth in the CUSA giving up 61.1 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Western Kentucky’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 64.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 66.5 Western Kentucky allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salma Khedr is averaging 10 points for the Lady Toppers. Trinity Rowe is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Berry is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Owls. Latazia Williamson is averaging 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Toppers: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 22.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

