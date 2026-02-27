Belmont hosts Prackett and Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (8-19, 5-13 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (16-11, 12-4 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana State Sycamores (8-19, 5-13 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (16-11, 12-4 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces Belmont after Clemisha Prackett scored 21 points in Indiana State’s 115-67 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins have gone 9-4 in home games. Belmont is seventh in the MVC in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Quinn Eubank leads the Bruins with 6.7 boards.

The Sycamores have gone 5-13 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is third in the MVC scoring 72.7 points per game and is shooting 38.7%.

Belmont’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Belmont allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MVC play. Belmont won the last meeting 85-77 on Jan. 16. Tuti Jones scored 22 points points to help lead the Bruins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Jailyn Banks is averaging 16.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Tierney Kelsey is shooting 34.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Sycamores. Prackett is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.