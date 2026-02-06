Barros leads Cal Baptist against Abilene Christian after 22-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-8, 9-1 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (17-6, 8-2 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-8, 9-1 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (17-6, 8-2 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays Abilene Christian after Filipa Barros scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 77-67 victory over the Tarleton State Texans.

The Wildcats are 12-0 in home games. Abilene Christian scores 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.6 points per game.

The Lancers have gone 9-1 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist averages 15.0 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Barros with 4.7.

Abilene Christian scores 73.3 points, 7.6 more per game than the 65.7 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist scores 14.3 more points per game (72.0) than Abilene Christian gives up to opponents (57.7).

The Wildcats and Lancers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull is averaging 17.8 points and 2.7 steals for the Wildcats. Erin Woodson is averaging 15.9 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lauren Olsen is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Lancers. Barros is averaging 12.7 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

