Arizona takes on No. 15 Baylor following Cornfield’s 25-point game

Arizona Wildcats (11-15, 2-13 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona Wildcats (11-15, 2-13 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (22-6, 11-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces No. 15 Baylor after Lani Cornfield scored 25 points in Arizona’s 78-70 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bears have gone 13-2 in home games. Baylor has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 2-13 in conference matchups. Arizona is the leader in the Big 12 scoring 15.3 fast break points per game.

Baylor’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points above the 35.8% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The Bears and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jana Van Gytenbeek is averaging 7.9 points and 6.3 assists for the Bears. Taliah Scott is averaging 19.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the last 10 games.

Cornfield is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 assists and 2.6 steals for the Wildcats. Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 24.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

