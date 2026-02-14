Anderson leads UAB against Tulane after 20-point performance

Tulane Green Wave (14-10, 5-6 AAC) at UAB Blazers (16-9, 7-5 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulane Green Wave (14-10, 5-6 AAC) at UAB Blazers (16-9, 7-5 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Tulane after Dayjaun Anderson scored 20 points in UAB’s 68-63 win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Blazers have gone 7-7 in home games. UAB is fourth in the AAC scoring 80.8 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Green Wave are 5-6 in conference play. Tulane is 5-1 in one-possession games.

UAB averages 80.8 points, 6.4 more per game than the 74.4 Tulane gives up. Tulane has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The Blazers and Green Wave match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Robinson is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 9.8 points and 1.6 steals. Chance Westry is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Rowan Brumbaugh is scoring 19.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 13.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.