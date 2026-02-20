Alcorn State hosts Cotton and Jackson State

Jackson State Lady Tigers (8-17, 6-7 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (14-10, 11-2 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (8-17, 6-7 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (14-10, 11-2 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits Alcorn State after Jaileyah Cotton scored 21 points in Jackson State’s 60-52 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Braves are 9-1 on their home court. Alcorn State gives up 61.0 points and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Lady Tigers are 6-7 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State ranks second in the SWAC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by McKenzie Stewart averaging 3.0.

Alcorn State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has given up to its opponents (38.6%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Alcorn State won the last meeting 49-45 on Jan. 3. Kiarra Henderson scored 21 points points to help lead the Braves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakia Cheatham is averaging 12.6 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Braves. Henderson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Rhema Pegues is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, while averaging 9.9 points. Cotton is shooting 35.6% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 63.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 5-5, averaging 56.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

