Albany (NY) plays Maine, aims to stop home skid

Maine Black Bears (7-21, 5-8 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-18, 6-7 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday,…

Maine Black Bears (7-21, 5-8 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-18, 6-7 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays Maine looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Great Danes are 5-4 in home games. Albany (NY) has a 7-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Black Bears are 5-8 in America East play. Maine allows 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

Albany (NY) averages 72.4 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 68.9 Maine allows. Maine averages 62.5 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 73.3 Albany (NY) allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Maine won the last meeting 52-49 on Jan. 22. Mekhi Gray scored 13 points to help lead the Black Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir Lindsey is averaging 17.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Great Danes. Okechukwu Okeke is averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

TJ Biel is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Black Bears. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 21.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.