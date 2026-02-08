Aidan Mahaney scores 21 to help UC Santa Barbara top UC Irvine 84-79

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 21 points and UC Santa Barbara beat UC Irvine 84-79 on Saturday…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 21 points and UC Santa Barbara beat UC Irvine 84-79 on Saturday night.

Mahaney shot 7 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Gauchos (16-8, 9-4 Big West Conference). Colin Smith totaled 17 points and seven rebounds. CJ Shaw shot 3 of 6 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Anteaters (16-8, 9-3) were led by Andre Henry with 18 points. Kyle Evans added 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Jurian Dixon pitched in with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

