Zyree Collins scores 23 as Austin Peay takes down Jacksonville 71-68

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zyree Collins had 23 points in Austin Peay’s 71-68 win over Jacksonville on Saturday.

Collins added three steals for the Governors (8-5, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rashaud Marshall scored 16 points while going 5 of 7 and 6 of 9 from the free throw line. Collin Parker finished with 15 points.

Jaylen Jones led the way for the Dolphins (5-10, 0-2) with 16 points and four steals. Donovan Rivers added 14 points and nine rebounds for Jacksonville. Evan Sterck had 12 points and eight assists.

