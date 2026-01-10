Xavier Lipscomb scores 18 to lead Mount St. Mary’s over Saint Peter’s 70-65

Xavier Lipscomb scored 18 points to help Mount St. Mary's defeat Saint Peter's 70-65 on Friday night.

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Xavier Lipscomb scored 18 points to help Mount St. Mary’s defeat Saint Peter’s 70-65 on Friday night.

Lipscomb also contributed five assists for the Mountaineers (6-11, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Abdou Khadre Kebe totaled 13 points and five rebounds. Trey Deveaux scored 12.

The Peacocks (7-6, 4-1) were led by TJ Robinson’s 18 points. Zaakir Williamson added 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Brent Bland scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

