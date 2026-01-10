Xavier Lipscomb scores 18 to lead Mount St. Mary’s over Saint Peter’s 70-65

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Xavier Lipscomb scored 18 points to help Mount St. Mary’s defeat Saint Peter’s 70-65 on Friday night.
Lipscomb also contributed five assists for the Mountaineers (6-11, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Abdou Khadre Kebe totaled 13 points and five rebounds. Trey Deveaux scored 12.
The Peacocks (7-6, 4-1) were led by TJ Robinson’s 18 points. Zaakir Williamson added 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Brent Bland scored 12.
