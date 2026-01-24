Wisconsin plays USC, looks for 6th straight win

USC Trojans (14-5, 3-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

USC Trojans (14-5, 3-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin comes into a matchup against USC as winners of five straight games.

The Badgers are 10-1 in home games. Wisconsin has a 13-5 record against teams over .500.

The Trojans have gone 3-5 against Big Ten opponents. USC ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ezra Ausar averaging 2.0.

Wisconsin makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). USC has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The Badgers and Trojans face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Blackwell is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 18.5 points. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 18.7 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Chad Baker-Mazara is shooting 44.6% and averaging 18.6 points for the Trojans. Ausar is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.