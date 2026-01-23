Winthrop takes on Presbyterian after Rozier’s 20-point outing

Winthrop Eagles (14-8, 6-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-10, 4-2 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (14-8, 6-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-10, 4-2 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits Presbyterian after Kareem Rozier scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 76-75 win over the Radford Highlanders.

The Blue Hose have gone 8-1 at home. Presbyterian averages 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 6-1 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is third in the Big South with 14.8 assists per game led by Rozier averaging 3.5.

Presbyterian makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Winthrop scores 15.0 more points per game (84.9) than Presbyterian gives up to opponents (69.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Pierce is averaging 16 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Logan Duncomb is scoring 17.3 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Eagles. Kody Clouet is averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

