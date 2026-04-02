Washington extends women’s basketball head coach Tina Langley through 2031-32 season

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Huskies women’s basketball coach Tina Langley agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2031-32…

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Huskies women’s basketball coach Tina Langley agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2031-32 season, athletic director Pat Chun announced Thursday.

Langley, 52, has spent the last five seasons as Washington’s head coach, going 83-71 overall with steady improvement each year. In Langley’s first season, the Huskies went 7-16, with a 2-12 record in Pac-12 play.

Last season, Washington went 22-11, winning its most games under Langley while qualifying for its second NCAA Tournament. Washington’s 22 victories this past season were the most for the Huskies since 2016-17.

The Huskies lost to TCU 62-59 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last month.

Chun said Langley has positioned Washington women’s basketball for continued success in the evolving landscape of college athletics.

“Over the past five seasons, we have witnessed the continued ascent of Washington women’s basketball under the leadership of coach Langley,” Chun in a statement “She has distinguished herself as both an exceptional coach and an outstanding leader. We are fortunate to have her leading our program and look forward to building on the strong foundation she has established.”

Before arriving in Seattle, Langley spent six seasons as the head coach at Rice, where she went 126-61 and won at least 21 games each of her last five seasons. Before her first collegiate head coach job at Rice, Langley was an assistant at Toledo, Clemson, Georgia and Maryland.

“It is an honor and a blessing to serve alongside such a high-character group of young women and outstanding coaching staff,” Langley said. “Washington is a special place, and we are so excited for what’s to come.”

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