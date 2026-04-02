Huff and West Virginia secure 82-77 OT win over Stanford in College Basketball Crown quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Honor Huff scored eight of his 21 points in overtime and West Virginia beat Stanford 82-77…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Honor Huff scored eight of his 21 points in overtime and West Virginia beat Stanford 82-77 on Thursday night in the College Basketball Crown quarterfinals.

Huff shot 5 for 14 from the field and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Mountaineers (19-14). Treysen Eaglestaff added 18 points while shooting 5 for 11 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Brenen Lorient shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds and three blocks.

Ebuka Okorie led the way for the Cardinal (20-13) with 34 points, five assists and two steals. Aidan Cammann added 12 points for Stanford. AJ Rohosy finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

West Virginia entered halftime up 35-29. Lorient paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. The teams ended regulation tied 68-68. Huff shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line in overtime.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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