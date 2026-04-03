Graves scores 28, Creighton takes down Rutgers 82-69 in CBC quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nik Graves scored 25 of his 28 points in the second half and Creighton beat Rutgers…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nik Graves scored 25 of his 28 points in the second half and Creighton beat Rutgers 82-69 on Thursday night in the College Basketball Crown quarterfinals.

Graves also contributed five rebounds and eight assists for the Bluejays (16-17). Jasen Green scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and he added nine rebounds. Josh Dix had 14 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

Tariq Francis finished with 19 points for the Scarlet Knights (14-20). Rutgers also got 17 points from Jamichael Davis. Lino Mark finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Creighton carried a slim three-point lead into halftime, as Dix led the way with nine points.

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