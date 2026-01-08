Williams-Dryden leads West Georgia against North Florida

West Georgia Wolves (8-6, 2-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (2-13, 0-2 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

West Georgia Wolves (8-6, 2-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (2-13, 0-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolves -2.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits North Florida after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 32 points in West Georgia’s 88-76 win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Ospreys are 2-2 in home games. North Florida has a 1-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Wolves are 2-0 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Florida averages 78.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 80.6 West Georgia gives up. West Georgia averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game North Florida allows.

The Ospreys and Wolves meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamrin Oriol is scoring 18.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the last 10 games.

Williams-Dryden is averaging 19.3 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 1-9, averaging 77.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.9 points per game.

Wolves: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

