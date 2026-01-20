Western Carolina visits Okojie and Mercer

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-11, 2-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-7, 4-2 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-11, 2-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-7, 4-2 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces Western Carolina after Baraka Okojie scored 25 points in Mercer’s 102-92 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bears are 8-0 on their home court. Mercer averages 85.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Catamounts have gone 2-4 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

Mercer is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.0% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

The Bears and Catamounts face off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okojie is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bears. Armani Mighty is averaging 12.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Julien Soumaoro is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 11.5 points. Marcus Kell is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 85.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 80.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

