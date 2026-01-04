Washington State takes home win streak into matchup with Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (8-8, 1-2 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (7-9, 2-1 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Oregon State Beavers (8-8, 1-2 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (7-9, 2-1 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Oregon State aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Cougars are 4-3 in home games. Washington State has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Beavers are 1-2 in conference games. Oregon State averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Washington State’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The Cougars and Beavers match up Sunday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rihards Vavers averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Aaron Glass is shooting 45.0% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Josiah Lake is averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beavers. Dez White is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Beavers: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.