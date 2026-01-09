Washington State hosts Santa Clara after Jones’ 25-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (14-4, 4-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (3-15, 2-3 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (14-4, 4-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (3-15, 2-3 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays Washington State after Maia Jones scored 25 points in Santa Clara’s 77-67 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Cougars have gone 1-7 in home games. Washington State averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Broncos are 4-1 in conference matchups. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Glancey averaging 2.6.

Washington State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 9.0 more points per game (81.6) than Washington State gives up to opponents (72.6).

The Cougars and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Malia Ruud is averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Glancey is averaging 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Broncos. Jones is averaging 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

