Walker and Wyoming host Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (12-9, 3-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (12-9, 3-7 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays Colorado State after Leland Walker scored 24 points in Wyoming’s 94-62 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Cowboys have gone 10-3 in home games. Wyoming is third in the MWC in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Nasir Meyer paces the Cowboys with 5.2 boards.

The Rams are 3-7 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is seventh in the MWC scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

Wyoming’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 15.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowboys. Meyer is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Carey Booth is averaging 10.7 points and six rebounds for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

