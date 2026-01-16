Villanova plays St. John’s after Askew’s 20-point outing

St. John’s Red Storm (12-5, 5-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-3, 5-1 Big East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (12-5, 5-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-3, 5-1 Big East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on St. John’s after Devin Askew scored 20 points in Villanova’s 88-82 win against the Providence Friars.

The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Villanova has a 12-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Red Storm are 5-1 against Big East opponents. St. John’s averages 86.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

Villanova makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). St. John’s scores 17.4 more points per game (86.0) than Villanova gives up to opponents (68.6).

The Wildcats and Red Storm meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acaden Lewis is averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Duke Brennan is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 blocks for the Red Storm. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

