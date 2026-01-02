VCU visits Duquesne following Djokovic’s 23-point game

VCU Rams (10-4, 1-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-5, 1-0 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes…

VCU Rams (10-4, 1-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-5, 1-0 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on Duquesne after Lazar Djokovic scored 23 points in VCU’s 89-82 win against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Dukes are 8-1 on their home court. Duquesne is fourth in the A-10 with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jakub Necas averaging 4.1.

The Rams are 1-0 in A-10 play. VCU ranks ninth in the A-10 with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Djokovic averaging 3.2.

Duquesne averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game VCU allows. VCU has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Necas is averaging 8.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Dukes. Tarence Guinyard is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Terrence Hill Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Rams. Nyk Lewis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 87.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 87.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

