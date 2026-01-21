Utah Valley hosts conference rival Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-7, 3-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-8, 2-4 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-7, 3-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-8, 2-4 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ava Uhrich and Southern Utah take on Cambree Blackham and Utah Valley in WAC action Thursday.

The Wolverines have gone 6-2 in home games. Utah Valley is seventh in the WAC in rebounding with 27.5 rebounds. Halle Nelson paces the Wolverines with 6.2 boards.

The Thunderbirds are 3-3 in WAC play. Southern Utah is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Valley is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah scores 12.8 more points per game (72.4) than Utah Valley gives up (59.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 6.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Wolverines. Amanda Barcello is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Uhrich is averaging 13.3 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Sierra Chambers is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 25.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 17.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

