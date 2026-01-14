UT Arlington visits Utah Tech after McCreary’s 20-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-5, 3-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-9, 2-2 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits Utah Tech after Marcell McCreary scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 82-72 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Trailblazers have gone 5-1 in home games. Utah Tech has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

The Mavericks have gone 3-1 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is seventh in the WAC scoring 72.9 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

Utah Tech averages 78.1 points, 13.1 more per game than the 65.0 UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 72.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 74.5 Utah Tech gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Trujillo averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc. Ethan Potter is averaging 16.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

McCreary averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Raysean Seamster is averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

