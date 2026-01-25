UNC Wilmington visits Campbell following Boone’s 21-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-13, 1-6 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-8, 5-2 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 3 p.m.…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-13, 1-6 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-8, 5-2 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts UNC Wilmington after Gianni Boone scored 21 points in Campbell’s 58-43 win against the Hampton Lady Pirates.

The Fighting Camels are 7-0 on their home court. Campbell is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Seahawks have gone 1-6 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington allows 70.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.4 points per game.

Campbell’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Campbell allows.

The Fighting Camels and Seahawks match up Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Nivar is shooting 39.9% and averaging 11.7 points for the Fighting Camels. Boone is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Rori Cox is averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Seahawks. Kylah Silver is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 60.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

