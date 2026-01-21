UConn and Vanderbilt set up women’s basketball series for 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The UConn and Vanderbilt women’s basketball teams have set up a home-and-home series for the 2027-28…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The UConn and Vanderbilt women’s basketball teams have set up a home-and-home series for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.

The two teams will face off Nov. 14, 2027, in Connecticut. They’ll meet again Nov. 19, 2028, at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium.

This announcement comes at a time when UConn and Vanderbilt are the only two unbeaten Division I women’s teams. UConn (19-0) is ranked first and Vanderbilt (19-0) is fifth in the AP Top 25 poll.

Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph played for Huskies coach Geno Auriemma at UConn from 1996-2001. Ralph led UConn to the 2000 national title and was the most outstanding player of the Final Four that year.

Ralph also was an assistant coach on Auriemma’s UConn staff from 2008-21 before Vanderbilt hired her as head coach.

UConn leads the all-time series 6-2. Their most recent meeting was a UConn 64-51 victory at Vanderbilt on Nov. 13, 2019.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.