Ty Robinson’s 27 lead Central Arkansas over FGCU 85-83

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Ty Robinson’s 27 points helped Central Arkansas defeat FGCU 85-83 on Thursday.

Robinson had seven rebounds for the Bears (6-8, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Camren Hunter scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Javion Guy-King shot 5 for 10 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Eagles (6-8, 0-1) were led in scoring by J.R. Konieczny, who finished with 25 points and four assists. FGCU also got 15 points from Darren Williams. Rory Stewart also had 12 points and two steals.

