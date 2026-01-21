Tulsa takes down Memphis 83-66

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Miles Barnstable scored 17 points as Tulsa beat Memphis 83-66 on Wednesday. Barnstable also contributed five…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Miles Barnstable scored 17 points as Tulsa beat Memphis 83-66 on Wednesday.

Barnstable also contributed five rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (16-3, 4-2 American Conference). Tylen Riley added 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. David Green finished 15 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Ashton Hardaway scored 18 points for the Tigers (9-9, 4-2). Dug McDaniel added 13 points and two steals, and Aaron Bradshaw had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Tulsa entered halftime up 34-30, as Green paced the Golden Hurricane in the first half with seven points. Tulsa took a 19-point lead in the second half thanks to a 26-2 scoring run, and Riley had 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.