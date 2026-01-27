Tripp, Johnson lead Rhode Island to 81-76 OT win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jahmere Tripp had 24 points and RJ Johnson scored six of his 14 points in overtime…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jahmere Tripp had 24 points and RJ Johnson scored six of his 14 points in overtime as Rhode Island beat Dayton 81-76 on Tuesday.

Tripp had eight rebounds and three steals for the Rams (13-8, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Cochran added 21 points while shooting 4 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 12 of 17 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Johnson shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

The Flyers (14-7, 5-3) were led by Bryce Heard, who recorded 15 points. Deshayne Montgomery added 14 points, two steals and two blocks for Dayton. Amael L’Etang also had 13 points.

L’Etang made a basket with eight seconds left in regulation to tie it at 64-all.

