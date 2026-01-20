Tarleton State takes on UT Arlington following McDowell’s 25-point game

Tarleton State Texans (11-8, 2-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (12-6, 4-2 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (11-8, 2-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (12-6, 4-2 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on UT Arlington after Camron McDowell scored 25 points in Tarleton State’s 75-71 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Mavericks are 6-1 in home games. UT Arlington averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Texans are 2-4 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State averages 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

UT Arlington’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell McCreary is averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Raysean Seamster is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Dior Johnson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 24.1 points while shooting 57.9% from beyond the arc. McDowell is shooting 52.1% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 86.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 13.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

