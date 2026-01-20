Tabeling and the Ohio Bobcats take on conference foe Bowling Green

Ohio Bobcats (11-5, 5-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-7, 3-3 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio Bobcats (11-5, 5-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-7, 3-3 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bailey Tabeling and Ohio visit Johnea Donahue and Bowling Green in MAC play.

The Falcons are 6-2 in home games. Bowling Green is sixth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Taya Ellis leads the Falcons with 6.3 boards.

The Bobcats are 5-1 in conference matchups. Ohio is second in the MAC scoring 74.2 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

Bowling Green scores 71.4 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 70.1 Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 9.6 more points per game (74.2) than Bowling Green allows to opponents (64.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donahue is averaging 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.9 steals for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 13.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the past 10 games.

Asiah Baxter is averaging 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tabeling is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

