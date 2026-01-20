South Dakota State visits North Dakota after Meyer’s 24-point showing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-5, 4-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-14, 1-4 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-5, 4-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-14, 1-4 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits North Dakota after Brooklyn Meyer scored 24 points in South Dakota State’s 76-68 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fighting Hawks are 4-5 on their home court. North Dakota is sixth in college basketball with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ava Miller averaging 7.2.

The Jackrabbits have gone 4-1 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

North Dakota’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 6.2 more points per game (74.8) than North Dakota gives up to opponents (68.6).

The Fighting Hawks and Jackrabbits face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Aumer averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Hawks, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Walker Demers is shooting 56.3% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Meyer is averaging 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Jackrabbits. Madison Mathiowetz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

